Nighasan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nighasan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nighasan is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Nighasan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nighasan was won by Patel Ramkumar Verma of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Krishna Gopal Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ajay.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel Ramkumar Verma garnered 107487 votes, securing 48.39 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46123 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.76 percent.