Next Opposition meeting on July 17, 18 in Bengaluru

The first such meeting of opposition parties was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23.
The Congress on Monday announced that the next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted, "We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces".
The meeting in the backdrop of the vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with senior party leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister and eight other MLAs were sworn in as the ministers on Sunday.
Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said the next opposition meet will be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14. Those dates were said to be clashing with the Assembly sessions in a few states.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jul 3, 2023 2:24 PM IST
