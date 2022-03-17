Newly-elected MLAs take oath in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were administered the oath as members of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday. The first session of the 16th Punjab Assembly began on Thursday.

Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administered the oath to the newly-elected legislators, most of them first-time MLAs.

He ended his oath with the 'Inqilab Zindabad' (long live revolution) slogan. After Mann, women MLAs were administered the oath.

Several MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party had come with their family members for the oath-taking ceremony. Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann reached the Punjab Assembly on a bicycle.

Two-time AAP MLA Aman Arora bowed before entering the House. Talking to reporters, AAP MLA from Moga, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, said the party will fulfill all pre-poll promises made with the people of the state.

The Congress MLAs, who were administered the oath, included Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Partap Singh Bajwa.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating Congress, the SAD-BSP combine, Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP.

