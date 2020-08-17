Politics New Zealand's PM Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up Updated : August 17, 2020 08:31 AM IST The election was scheduled for Sept. 19 and New Zealand law requires it to be held by Nov. 21. Advance voting will now start on Oct. 3. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who had called for a delay, said "common sense has prevailed". Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply