New year, new headache for Queen Elizabeth with Harry and Meghan rift

Updated : January 12, 2020 01:37 PM IST

Elizabeth, who assumed the throne in 1952, has weathered family crises before, and is determined not to let her restless grandson and granddaughter-in-law weaken the House of Windsor or undermine the monarchy.
After initial talks between courtiers to the senior royals over the couple's unorthodox declaration of independence, Buckingham Palace said Saturday that the queen would meet Monday at her Sandringham estate in eastern England with Charles, William and Harry to agree on "next steps.""
The palace said “a range of possibilities” was on the table, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days not weeks."
