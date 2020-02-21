Politics New US visa rules set off ‘panic wave’ in immigrant communities Updated : February 21, 2020 11:13 AM IST The Trump administration has announced a policy to soon shut down family-based immigration from Myanmar, also known as Burma, as well as Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan and Eritrea. The new Trump administration policy also restricts visas from Sudan and Tanzania. The ban does not affect immigrants travelling to the US for a temporary stay, including tourists and students, or immigrants already in the US.