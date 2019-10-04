New road to Doklam to give military edge to India, Bhutan
Updated : October 04, 2019 08:53 AM IST
The road, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), also gives access to Bhutan to the boundary tri-junction of India, China and Bhutan.
In June 2017, Chinese troops had moved into the strategically important Doklam area in gross contravention of an existing understanding between the three countries.
The Indian Army had found it difficult to move troops and material to in the absence of an alternative route.
