New record as Rs 12000 crore transferred directly in bank accounts of 6 crore farmers: PM Modi

Updated : January 28, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the third Global Potato Conclave in Gandhinagar in Gujarat via video conferencing.

PM Modi said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12,000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.