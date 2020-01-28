Politics
New record as Rs 12000 crore transferred directly in bank accounts of 6 crore farmers: PM Modi
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the third Global Potato Conclave in Gandhinagar in Gujarat via video conferencing.
PM Modi said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12,000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.
The prime minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products.
