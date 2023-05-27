Teakwood of Nagpur, green stone from Udaipur: How New Parliament is a reflection of India

As the new Parliament reflects vibrant colours and diversity of India, hence it is witnessing the use of materials sourced from across the country.
Currently at the centre of the debate in the Indian political arena, the new Parliament building is all set to be inaugurated in a grand event on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As the new Parliament reflects the vibrant colours and diversity of India, hence it is witnessing the use of materials sourced from across the country.
As per a news report by India Today, here's are list of items sourced from different regions of the country:
> The red and white sandstone was procured from Sarmathura in Rajasthan.
> The Kesharia green stone has been procured from Udaipur in Rajasthan, the red granite from Lakha near Ajmer and the white marble has been sourced from Ambaji.
> The stone ‘jaali’ (lattice) works were sourced from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
>The teakwood used in the building has been sourced from Maharashtra's Nagpur.
> The furniture was crafted in Mumbai.
> The steel structure for the false ceilings has been sourced from the union territory of Daman and Diu.
First Published: May 27, 2023 4:10 PM IST
