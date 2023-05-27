Teakwood of Nagpur, green stone from Udaipur: How New Parliament is a reflection of India

As the new Parliament reflects vibrant colours and diversity of India, hence it is witnessing the use of materials sourced from across the country.

Currently at the centre of the debate in the Indian political arena, the new Parliament building is all set to be inaugurated in a grand event on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

