English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepolitics NewsTeakwood of Nagpur, green stone from Udaipur: How New Parliament is a reflection of India

    Teakwood of Nagpur, green stone from Udaipur: How New Parliament is a reflection of India

    Teakwood of Nagpur, green stone from Udaipur: How New Parliament is a reflection of India
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 4:13:24 PM IST (Updated)

    As the new Parliament reflects vibrant colours and diversity of India, hence it is witnessing the use of materials sourced from across the country.

    Currently at the centre of the debate in the Indian political arena, the new Parliament building is all set to be inaugurated in a grand event on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    As the new Parliament reflects the vibrant colours and diversity of India, hence it is witnessing the use of materials sourced from across the country.
    As per a news report by India Today, here's are list of items sourced from different regions of the country:
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X