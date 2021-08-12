New ministers from BJP to undertake Jan Ashirwad Yatra in 212 Lok Sabha seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party said the newly inducted and elevated Union Ministers belonging to the party will reach out to the people during their Jan Ashirwad Yatra starting from August 16. The yatra will cover 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and over 19,567 km.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, said that ministers of state will be on the yatra during August 16-18 while cabinet ministers will do the same during August 19-21. The party has asked every new minister to cover three Lok Sabha constituencies and four districts in the state they hail from. The exercise will cover 19 states and 265 districts, Chugh said.

Ahead of the yatra, BJP chief JP Nadda has started meeting the new ministers. He has met 20 ministers so far.

Five newly-inducted Union ministers from Gujarat, including Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will take part in yatras in various parts of their home state from August 16 to 20. Mandaviya would join 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' from Rajkot district which will culminate at his native place Bhavnagar via Amreli district, said a statement by the Gujarat BJP.

With inputs from PTI