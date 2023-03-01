homepolitics NewsNew look Rahul Gandhi makes fans go ‘crazyyy’ — check the latest hair and beard

New-look Rahul Gandhi makes fans go ‘crazyyy’ — check the latest hair and beard

The 52-year-old, who was rocking the ungroomed beard-and-hair look during his 4,000-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, was photographed with fans on his arrival in UK on Tuesday for a series of talks at his alma mater, University of Cambridge.

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi has trimmed his flowing locks and the Karl Marx-like beard he had nurtured during his 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Wayanad MP changed his look ahead of an appearance at his alma mater, the University of Cambridge.

The 52-year-old was photographed with well-wishers and supporters on his arrival in the UK on Tuesday, March 1. Fans loved the change and soon enough, his photos went viral on social media.


Rahul Gandhi completed his M.Phil from Trinity College, Cambridge University, after his undergraduate studies at Rollins College, Florida.

A few fans expressed appreciation over his new look on Twitter.

Gandhi, who is a visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS), will speak on the topic, 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century.' He will also be part of a closed-door discussion with Professor Shruti Kapila, Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies at Cambridge’s Corpus Christi College and Co-Director of the Global Humanities Initiative.

He will also talk on 'Big Data and Democracy' and 'India-China relations.' Gandhi has been a frequent guest at Cambridge. He addressed the university last in May 2022 at an event titled 'India at 75.'

"Our Cambridge MBA programme is pleased to welcome India's leading Opposition leader and MP Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress," the university tweeted out on February 28.

“Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at Cambridge Judge Business School. Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy,” the Congress leader had said, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi points to Adani-Modi 'magic' as Congress demands JPC probe

This is not the first time that Gandhi has changed his look. While he had been rocking the unkempt beard and hair during his 4,000-km long political ‘padh yatra’, he had previously shocked many when he had switched to an extremely cropped hairstyle with a fully clean-shaven look at the beginning of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
