Israel’s parliament is set on Sunday to hold a special vote on a new government. If it wins the Knesset’s confidence, the new governing coalition will end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record hold on power. Here is a timeline of events that have led to the emerging government that, once sworn in, will be headed by ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid.

March 23, 2021 – Israel holds its fourth inconclusive election in two years. As in every previous vote, no party won a majority in the 120-seat parliament. Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud emerges as the biggest party. Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) comes second. Bennett’s Yamina (Rightwards) party wins just seven seats, but he emerges as kingmaker.

April 5 – Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumes on charges he denies.

April 6 – President Reuven Rivlin gives Netanyahu 28 days to form a new government. He woos smaller right-wing and religious parties, including Yamina, but fails.

May 5 – Rivlin turns to Lapid, who tries to form a ”government of change” from an unlikely coalition of right-wing, centrist, leftist and Arab parties that would unseat Netanyahu.

May 10 – Fighting erupts between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and unrest breaks out in many mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel. Coalition talks break down.

May 21 – Ceasefire declared. Coalition talks resume.

May 30 – Bennett announces he is joining forces with Lapid to form a ”unity government”.

June 2 – About 30 minutes before his midnight deadline, Lapid informs Rivlin he has managed to strike deals with his political allies to form a coalition government. Bennett will serve as prime minister for about two years, after which Lapid will take over.

June 3 – Netanyahu scorns the alliance as ”a dangerous, left-wing government” and later calls on Yamina members to jump ship and vote against it.

June 8 – Knesset speaker Yariv Levin, a Netanyahu loyalist, says the government will be put up for vote at parliament on June 13.