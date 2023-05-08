High voltage drama at Jantar Mantar as farmers break Delhi Police's barricades to join wrestlers' protest

Visuals that emerged from the spot showed farmers removing barricades and crossing over to the wrestlers' protest site. The union leaders alleged denial by police to move any further. Police, however, trashed reports of a face-off between the farmers and cops.

India's National capital, New Delhi, witnessed a high drama on Monday as Kisan union leaders broke through the police barricades to join the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Visuals that emerged from the spot showed farmers removing barricades and crossing over to the wrestlers' protest site. The union leaders alleged denial by police to move any further. Police, however, trashed reports of a face-off between the farmers and cops and said they were only facilitating the entry of farmers.

This comes after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) announced its intention to back the ongoing protest on May 6.

"A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. At entry barricades they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site in which some of them climbed the barricades which fell down & were removed by them. Police team kept the barricades at the back aside to facilitate their entry," the office of Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police tweeted.

This is the second time in this year that wrestlers are staging a sit-in protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh at Jantar Mantar.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting since April 23 after accusing him of sexual harassment.