High voltage drama at Jantar Mantar as farmers break Delhi Police's barricades to join wrestlers' protest

Visuals that emerged from the spot showed farmers removing barricades and crossing over to the wrestlers' protest site. The union leaders alleged denial by police to move any further. Police, however, trashed reports of a face-off between the farmers and cops.
India's National capital, New Delhi, witnessed a high drama on Monday as Kisan union leaders broke through the police barricades to join the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.
Also Read:Wrestler protest: Geeta Phogat alleges Delhi Police stopped her from reaching Jantar Mantar
#WATCH | Farmers break through police barricades as they join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, DelhiThe wrestlers are demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/k4d0FRANws— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023