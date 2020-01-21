New Delhi assembly seat: BJP pits Sunil Yadav against Arvind Kejriwal, Congress names Romesh Sabharwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of candidates and fielded Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat.

Sunil Yadav is the president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the BJP has surrendered before the polls.

"Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal, it seems, BJP has surrendered," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday.

The Congress also released a list of seven candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls on Monday, fielding Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

A former NSUI head of Delhi, Sabharwal was missing the party ticket for the past several years.

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi and all the members of the Congress election committee who have given chance to the son of a retired government employee. Outsiders used to contest from this seat earlier, but this time a local has got the ticket, " IANS quoted Sabharwal as saying.

Apart from Sabharwal, the Congress has fielded former Deputy Speaker Amrish Gautam, who has rejoined the party from the BJP, from Kondli. Youth leader Rocky Tuseed will contest from Rajinder Nagar, while Bhishm Sharma has been fielded from Ghonda.

S. Rajender Singh Bamrah will contest from Tilak Nagar, Pramod Yadav from Badarpur and Arbind from Karawal Nagar.

The Congress is yet name candidates for five seats, including Okhla which is a Muslim dominated seat. The party had earlier announced the names of 54 candidates, leaving four seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The BJP has also fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga from the Hari Nagar constituency against the ruling AAP’s Princess Dhillon.

According to the second list, Ramesh Khanna will be contesting from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh has been fielded from Delhi Cantt constituency and Sumanlata Shokeen will be contesting from Nangloi Jat.

The BJP in its first list, released on January 17, gave tickets to 20 new faces in the Delhi assembly polls among 57 candidates that it declared with sitting and several former members of legislative assembly (MLAs).

Among these 57 candidates, four are women and 11 belong to the Dalit community.