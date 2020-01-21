New Delhi assembly seat: BJP pits Sunil Yadav against Arvind Kejriwal, Congress names Romesh Sabharwal
Updated : January 21, 2020 10:03 AM IST
Sunil Yadav is the president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
The Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.
The BJP has also fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga from the Hari Nagar constituency against the ruling AAP’s Princess Dhillon.
