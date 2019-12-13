#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

New citizenship law 'fundamentally discriminatory': UN human rights body

Updated : December 13, 2019 09:07 PM IST

The new citizenship law seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The ministry of external affairs in New Delhi has said the new law provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries.
New citizenship law 'fundamentally discriminatory': UN human rights body
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV