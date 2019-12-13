New citizenship law 'fundamentally discriminatory': UN human rights body
Updated : December 13, 2019 09:07 PM IST
The new citizenship law seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The ministry of external affairs in New Delhi has said the new law provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries.
