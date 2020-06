An online poll conducted by Network18 in 13 languages and having 31,000 respondents revealed that most Indians (72 percent) say that they won’t buy anything Chinese if they can help it. 23 percent are willing to cut down on such and only 4 percent say that they would still want to buy Chinese products. Moreover, 87 percent of Indians don't want more Chinese investment in India.

The poll conducted over 4 days across 16 websites in 13 languages and a hundred social media channels further found out that Indians overwhelmingly prefer US President Donald Trump (92 percent) over his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (8 percent). Overall, 84 percent of Indians don't have a favourable view of China. Xi's ratings are higher than average among Malayalis and Urdu speakers while Marathi and Odia like Trump the most.

In the case of China's conflict with another world power, most Indians want India to side against China (74 percent) but 51 percent of Tamilians and 52 percent of Punjabis want India to stay neutral in such a conflict.

Almost all Indians (94 percent) believe that China has been dishonest in its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

When it comes to business, most Indians (88 percent) don't want Chinese companies to build 5G infrastructure in India. Even more Indians (91 percent) would support a boycott of Chinese goods and services with the sentiment strongest among Marathi speaking people (97 percent).

Indians are undecided upon reconsidering our friendly approach towards China. 53 percent say yes, while 47 percent say no.

Indians across all languages uniformly believe that China is a strong supporter of Pakistan with 80 percent seeing China as an unfriendly or very unfriendly nation. Only 3 percent believe otherwise.

All Indians (70 percent) fear a military conflict between Indian and China, except for Malayalis. 56 percent of whom don’t think so.

61 percent of Indians see China's actions as that of enemy state. Exceptions are Gujaratis, Tamilians and Malayalis, who believe that China is merely posturing.