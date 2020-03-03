  • SENSEX
Netizens urge PM Narendra Modi not to quit social media, 'No Sir' trends on Twitter

Updated : March 03, 2020 12:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi sent the social media buzzing with his tweet, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."
In about an hour, the tweet had been retweeted over 26,000 times, with comments of people pouring in almost every second.
Within minutes, 'No Sir' started trending on Twitter with people's reactions varying from shock to confusion.
