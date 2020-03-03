  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Updated : March 03, 2020 09:40 AM IST

Netanyahu’s re-election bid has been complicated since the last election by his indictment on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud over allegations he granted state favours worth millions of dollars to Israeli media barons.
The exit polls showed Likud taking between 36 and 37 parliamentary seats versus 32 to 34 for Blue and White.
Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

You May Also Like

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

Top-10 countries that own the world's gold: US is No 1, guess where India ranks in 2020 list

OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

OECD lowers India's FY21 GDP growth to 5.1%

SBI Cards’ IPO worth Rs 10,335 crore subscribed 39% on day 1

SBI Cards’ IPO worth Rs 10,335 crore subscribed 39% on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement