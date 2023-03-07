Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Nagaland CM for the fifth time

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy chief ministers of Nagaland in Kohima.

Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as the Nagaland Chief Minister for a fifth term on Tuesday. Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy chief ministers of Nagaland in Kohima. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Nine MLAs including G Kaito Aye, Jacob Zhimomi, KG Kenye, P Paiwang Konyak, Metsubo Jamir, Temjen Imna Along, CL John, Salhoutuonuo Kruse and P Bashangmongba Chang also took oath as ministers in the Nagaland cabinet.

As per data by the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 12 seats and NDPP won 25, paving the way for the return of Neiphiu Rio-led government in the state.

'Oppositionless government'

Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an oppositionless government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

The NDPP-BJP received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings. LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), JD(U) have already submitted letters of support to the alliance partners, sources told PTI.

The NCP, which is the third-largest party, submitted a letter extending 'unconditional' support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.

Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLAs, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is "likely to extend support to the government".

With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.

In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.