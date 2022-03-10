Nehtaur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nehtaur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Nehtaur is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Nehtaur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nehtaur was won by Omkumar of the BJP. He defeated INC's Munnalal Premi. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Om Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Omkumar garnered 76644 votes, securing 40.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23151 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.3 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nehtaur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Nehtaur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.