Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address on Sunday said that the state needs more time to prepare for the resumption of flight services after union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced restart of domestic operations beginning May 25.

The chief minister said: “I have spoken to the civil aviation minister Mr Hardeep Singh Puri today morning and have told him that we are keen to start air travel but need more time to prepare.”

Thackeray said that resuming flights mean all airport services and transport also needs to be started and that needs preparations. However, he did not give any more details or timelines regarding the resumption of flight operations in the state.

After the Civil Aviation Ministry’s announcement earlier this week regarding the resumption of flights, Maharashtra and West Bengal have not given a go-ahead and others like Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh have indicated reluctance. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had expressed dismay at the prospect of reopening airports. He tweeted: “Its [sic] extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone.”

Maharashtra is still not sure if the ongoing lockdown will be lifted on May 31; however, the chief minister hinted that some relaxations could be in the offing. Thackeray said: “There is no direct yes or no answer to whether lockdown be lifted on May 31 or not. Like a sudden lockdown was not right, suddenly lifting up restrictions may not be correct either.” Lifting lockdown has to be looked into carefully and it has to be a gradual process.”

Maharashtra has reported 47,190 cases of COVID-19, of which 33,786 are active cases. The chief minister said that the focus is on providing health services and food to people.

Thackeray reiterated his appeal to follow precautions and social distancing norms. “There are still some who haven't understood the seriousness. We have seen a sharp rise in cases in the last few days. The virus is multiplying. We still need to follow all the instructions that we have been following until now. I understand this is not an ideal situation, no one likes lockdowns but we have to do it.”

Hinting at relaxations in measures during the lockdown, Thackeray said that it is important to not crowd shops when they open. “We will still need to follow instructions, otherwise, we will have to close it again,” he said.

“Congregations, religious functions are still not allowed and I request everyone to celebrate at home.”

About the state’s preparation in combating the virus, Thackeray added: “The state is expanding its healthcare infrastructure and setting up field hospitals and adding ICU beds. The state currently has over 1 lakh beds. Considering the requirement for oxygen support for patients, more beds are being fitted with oxygen supply now, even in filed hospitals. We realised that more than ventilators, patients need oxygen.”

The Maharashtra chief minister has appealed people to come out and donate blood as there is a shortage in blood banks. “We currently have blood to last 10-15 days, I appeal to people to donate blood.”

The state has spent Rs 75 crore in sending migrants back to their hometowns and Thackeray said that Maharashtra’s demand from the union government aren’t getting fulfilled.

“We demand 80 trains daily from centre but getting just half. Till now 481 Shramik trains have been run from Maharashtra. Even ST busses have been running since May 50, 3.8 lakh migrants have been transported till now from the state.”