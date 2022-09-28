Nearly 15,000 voters in Rajasthan are over 100 years old

By PTI

There are 14,976 voters aged 100 years and above in 33 districts of Rajasthan, shows the election commission data. The maximum number of 1,688 such voters are registered in Jhunjhunu district and the lowest 73 are in Baran district. These figures have come to the fore in the physical verification of senior voters conducted by the state's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, an official statement said. These centenarians will be honoured on the occasion of the International Day of Elderly Persons on October 1.

Gupta said that after Jhunjhunu, there are 1,126 voters in Jaipur, 968 in Udaipur, 844 in Bhilwara, 828 in Sikar and 820 in Pali, whose age is 100 years or more. He said 73 such voters are in Baran, 96 in Churu, 103 in Tonk, 121 in Dholpur, and 153 in Jaisalmer.

The chief electoral officer said these voters would be honoured on International Day of Elderly Persons. Older people who are able to move will be felicitated in public at a function organized in Panchayat Bhawan or school building and for those who are not able to move, officials will reach out to them and felicitate them. The elderly people will be given certificates of appreciation signed by the chief election commissioner, Gupta added.