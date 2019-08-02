#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Updated : August 02, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Ravish Kumar, 44, who is NDTV India's senior executive editor is one of India's most influential TV journalists, the award citation said.
Kumar's "Prime Time" programme "deals with real-life, under-reported problems of ordinary people", it said. "If you have become the voice of the people, you are a journalist," the citation added.
NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

ICICI Direct sees 18% upside in this PSU logistics stock

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Ashok Leyland slips over 11% on disappointing Q1 earnings and poor July sales

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV