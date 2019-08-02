NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award
Updated : August 02, 2019 10:37 AM IST
Ravish Kumar, 44, who is NDTV India's senior executive editor is one of India's most influential TV journalists, the award citation said.
Kumar's "Prime Time" programme "deals with real-life, under-reported problems of ordinary people", it said. "If you have become the voice of the people, you are a journalist," the citation added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more