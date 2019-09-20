Politics
NDA will win over 200 seats in 2020 Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar
Updated : September 20, 2019 02:28 PM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, on Friday made it clear that his party will contest the 2020 state assembly polls together with the BJP as an ally of the NDA.
Nitish Kumar said the alliance (with the NDA) is 25 years old and they will continue to work together.
He added that the opposition leaders have been spreading rumours about the NDA and targeting him for publicity purposes only.
