homepolitics NewsNDA vs INDIA alliance: Here’s how parties fared in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

NDA vs INDIA alliance: Here’s how parties fared in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

2 Min Read

By Soumyadip Choudhury  Jul 19, 2023 7:24:06 PM IST (Published)

The 26-party Opposition’s masterstroke with the new name for their alliance — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — could appear to have put the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led 34-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the back foot, the real result will be known only after the poll results are declared.

The stage is set for a battle royale at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the BJP and Opposition put up a show of strength of their alliances earlier this week.

The 26-party Opposition’s masterstroke with the new name for their alliance — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — could appear to have put the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led 34-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the back foot, the real result will be known only after the poll results are declared.
How they would fare in the polls is anybody’s guess. But here are some interesting numbers to crunch on from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
 
Performance of proposed alliance partnersin 2019 Lok Sabha elections
NDAINDIA Alliance
Winners with more than 50% of the votes polled24168
Candidates getting between 35% and 40% of the votes polled3588
Winners with more than 70% of the votes polled50
Candidates who lost deposits (less than 16.66% or 1/6th of the total votes polled)*130422
Average age of winning candidates54 years56 years
Average age of contesting candidates*5354
Winning candidates will less than 35% of the voteshare25
 
 
When INDIA Parties Fought Between Themselves
Seats where INDIA parties did not contest against each other266
Seats where at least 2 INDIA parties contested against each other248
Seats where at least 3 INDIA parties contested against each other107
Seats where at least 4 INDIA parties contested against each other19
Seats where at least 5 INDIA parties contested against each other3
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

allianceNDAopposition

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read