NDA vs INDIA alliance: Here’s how parties fared in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The 26-party Opposition’s masterstroke with the new name for their alliance — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — could appear to have put the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led 34-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the back foot, the real result will be known only after the poll results are declared.
The stage is set for a battle royale at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the BJP and Opposition put up a show of strength of their alliances earlier this week.
How they would fare in the polls is anybody’s guess. But here are some interesting numbers to crunch on from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
|Performance of proposed alliance partnersin 2019 Lok Sabha elections
|NDA
|INDIA Alliance
|Winners with more than 50% of the votes polled
|241
|68
|Candidates getting between 35% and 40% of the votes polled
|35
|88
|Winners with more than 70% of the votes polled
|5
|0
|Candidates who lost deposits (less than 16.66% or 1/6th of the total votes polled)*
|130
|422
|Average age of winning candidates
|54 years
|56 years
|Average age of contesting candidates*
|53
|54
|Winning candidates will less than 35% of the voteshare
|2
|5
|When INDIA Parties Fought Between Themselves
|Seats where INDIA parties did not contest against each other
|266
|Seats where at least 2 INDIA parties contested against each other
|248
|Seats where at least 3 INDIA parties contested against each other
|107
|Seats where at least 4 INDIA parties contested against each other
|19
|Seats where at least 5 INDIA parties contested against each other
|3
