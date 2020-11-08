  • SENSEX
Market settles higher for fifth straight day
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
NDA sceptical about exit polls prediction for Bihar; Grand Alliance jubilant

Updated : November 08, 2020 07:20 PM IST

Leaders of the RJD and the Congress, which helm the Grand Alliance, reacted with predictable glee.
Chirag Paswans Lok Janshakti Party insisted that its rebellion against Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) stood vindicated as the exit polls suggested that the "anti-incumbency" was very strong.
NDA sceptical about exit polls prediction for Bihar; Grand Alliance jubilant

