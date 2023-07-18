NDA meeting | 38 parties to attend PM Modi-led meet ahead of Lok Sabha polls

While 38 parties will attend the BJP-led NDA meeting in New Delhi, 26 parties are attending the two-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

In a grand show of strength by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 38 parties will attend the meeting called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other hand, the two-day meet of 26 opposition parties is underway in Bengaluru. Both the sides are strategising their moves ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA meeting will be held in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Here is all you need to know:

- 38 parties will attend the NDA meet in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting.

- The meeting is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Modi.

- Chirag Paswan returned to the NDA. He walked out of the alliance in Bihar in the 2020 state assembly polls to campaign against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was then the BJP's biggest ally.

- Neither TDP nor YSRCP received the invitation for the meeting. TDP walked out of the alliance after the Centre rejected its demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. And YSRCP has kept its options open for a post-poll alliance on either side. Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will be attending the meet.

- 26 political parties are attending the Opposition meeting to strategise on fighting against the BJP-led NDA in General elections.

- This is the second edition of the Opposition meeting. The first one was in Patna in June.

- NCP chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule will attend the meeting today. While Ajit Pawar will be in the national capital for the NDA meet.