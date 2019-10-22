#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
NCRB: Death in prison increased by 5.49% in 2017 against 2015

Updated : October 22, 2019 11:10 AM IST

According to the report 'Prison Statistics India 2017', the total number of deaths in prisons in 2017 were 1,671 out of which 1,494 were natural and 133 unnatural.
The number of unnatural deaths in prisons has increased by 15.7 percent from 115 in 2015 to 133 in 2017.
The number of convicted prisoners has increased from 1,34,168 in 2015 to 1,39,149 in 2017, having risen by 3.7 percent during this period.
