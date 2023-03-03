NCPCR seeks action against Sanjay Raut, Raghav Chadha, Atishi for posting picture of minor

The commission observed in the letter that the image allegedly uploaded by the leaders was in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia”. It has asked the Delhi Police to take appropriate action under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Delhi Police to investigate and take necessary action against ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for using "picture of minor" on Twitter post in furtherance of a political agenda.

The commission observed in the letter that the image allegedly uploaded by the leaders was in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia”.

In the letter, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, "The Commission is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been informed that Atishi Singh has uploaded images on her Twitter handle wherein minor children are seen holding posters of (former Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia in schools.

It is alleged that the said images are uploaded by Atishi Singh in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by the CBI against Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Case...," NCPCR Chairperson said in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

"Therefore, in view of the sensitivity of the matter, the commission requests your good offices to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against Atishi Singh for misusing her position and power for her personal agenda by involving children, posting and using images of minors without their consent,” the NCPCR said in its letter to the commissioner of police and chief secretary dated March 3.

Sisodia, who had 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, including education, resigned from the Cabinet following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

In a letter dated February 27, NCPCR said that the images uploaded by Sanjay Raut and Raghav Chadha indicates misuse of the students studying in Delhi schools for personal agenda and have been used without consent.

"It is observed that the images uploaded by Sanjay Raut and Raghav Chadha may have been taken during a function/programme organised in the school but it seems that the same is used by them without consent of the parents/guardian of the minors," it said.

The commission has asked the Delhi Police to take appropriate action under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The apex child rights body said it has received a complaint regarding social media posts of Raut and Chadha who have uploaded images on their Twitter handles wherein AAP leader and state education minister Manish Sisodia is seen with minor children in schools.

"To initiate inquiry and take necessary action against Shri Sanjay Raut and Shri Raghav Chaddha for posting ’picture of minor’ on Twitter in furtherance of political agenda” was the subject of the letter to the Delhi Police commissioner with a copy also addressed to the Delhi chief secretary.