NCP leader says BJP raking up religious issues to nullify Karnataka effect

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that the BJP, after a loss in Karnataka was raking up religious issues as it wanted to counter the repercussions of a thumping defeat in the Souhtern state.

After six days of intense wrangling for the top post, chief minister-designate Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and a group of legislators were sworn in as the Karnataka cabinet takes control of the state government in Bengaluru on May 20. The swearing-in ceremony is being held at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah will become the chief minister for the second time after his earlier five-year stint in 2013.

Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba -- the third largest caste in Karnataka -- has positioned himself as a backward class leader by spearheading the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) combination. In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively. Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday said the BJP was raking up religious issues as it wanted to counter the repercussions of its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Holding a press conference here, Awhad presented some residents of the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district which witnessed tensions earlier this week when some people belonging to another religion were accused of trying to enter the temple forcibly to offer incense.

"They (the BJP) tried this in the recent Karnataka elections but failed and the people of Karnataka kicked them out….to nullify this effect, they have brought up an issue of religion," Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, said.t

Also read:

"I am happy that some 20,000 people in Trimbakeshwar have come together and said they will sort out their problem themselves and outsiders need not meddle," the NCP leader added.

Residents of the temple town who spoke at the press conference claimed that there has always been communal harmony in Trimbakeshwar.