NCP gets Home, Finance as Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios
Updated : January 05, 2020 12:30 PM IST
NCP's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister, his party colleague Anil V. Deshmukh is the new Home Minister, and Jitendra Awhad gets the Housing Ministry.
Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray has been assigned Environment, Tourism & Protocol.
