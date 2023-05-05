Sharad Pawar to remain NCP chief? Committee rejects resignation

3 Min(s) Read
The development came after the NCP's internal committee held a discussion over the selection of the new party president.
The committee formed to decide on the NCP president post has proposed the rejection of Sharad Pawar's resignation, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday. "All the committee members (including Ajit Pawar) decided that Sharad Pawar's resignation will not be accepted," they said.
"We're all confident that since the committee has rejected his resignation, he will once again be the NCP chief," said NCP's Anand Paranjpe.
However, sources said that three out of 15 members of the committee changed their stand later and are now ready to accept Pawar's resignation. Ajit Pawar was one of the three leaders, News 18 reported.