NCP chief Sharad Pawar denies support to Ajit Pawar and other rebel MLAs, says 'not a new thing'

With Ajit Pawar and other 8 MLAs joining NDA government, the political landscape of Maharashtra is expected to see a major shift. But the NCP chief says it is not 'a new thing' and that he was not worried about what happened today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar claimed that he does not extend his support to Ajit Pawar and the other MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday. He also said that he was not worried about what happened and raised his hand on being asked about the reliable face of the party, saying "Sharad Pawar".

The statement came after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister, alongside 8 other NCP MLAs, in the presence of Eknath Shinde in the Raj Bhavan.

The move is expected to bring major shift in the political landscape of Maharashtra. However, NCP chief says that it is not a new thing. "The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies," Pawar said, adding that the rebel MLAs do not have his support.