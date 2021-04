Naxals have released the CRPF jawan who was abducted by them after the April 3 ambush in Chhattisgarh, said police officials on Thursday.

They said constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of the 210th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was freed by the Maoists after a team of two eminent people, including a person from the tribal community, was nominated by the state government to secure his release.

The officials said that the jawan will be kept at a camp and will soon be put through a "debriefing" session to understand the circumstances as to how he was taken away by the Maoists and what happened with him during the custody.

Manhas went missing after the April 3 ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region in which 22 security personnel lost their lives.

Out of the 22, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost eight personnel, including seven CoBRA commandos and one jawan from its Bastariya battalion, eight from the DRG and six from the Special Task Force.

According to the police, ten weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles, two SLR rifles and one Light Machine Gun (LMG), of the security personnel went missing after the attack