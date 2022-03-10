0

Nawan Shahr Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nawan Shahr Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Nawan Shahr Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Nawan Shahr constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Nawan Shahr is an assembly constituency in the Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.
The Nawan Shahr legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Nawan Shahr was won by Angad Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Jarnail Singh Wahid.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Guriqbal Kaur.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Angad Singh garnered 38,197 votes, securing 29.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,323 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.58 percent.
The total number of voters in the Nawan Shahr constituency stands at 1,77,231 with 86,466 male voters and 90,756 female voters.
