Nawabganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nawabganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Nawabganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Nawabganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Nawabganj is an Assembly constituency in the Bareilly district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Nawabganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nawabganj was won by Kesar Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Bhagwat Saran Gangwar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections as well, the seat was held by SP's Bhagwat Saran Gangwar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Kesar Singh garnered 93711 votes, securing 43.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 39142 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.18 percent.
