Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • politics>
    • Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi's 'no meet' claim

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi's 'no meet' claim

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Sources said the party leadership is trying to work out a position for Sidhu in the revamped party or state government, but he is adamant about not working with CM Amarinder Singh.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi's 'no meet' claim
    Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and is believed to have discussed his role in the likely revamp in the party's state unit. The meeting comes a day after Sidhu was slated to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi but the latter denied that there was any scheduled meeting with him.
    Sidhu shared a picture on Twitter of his "long meeting" with Vadra.
    Sidhu is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and has gone public against him. The Congress leadership is trying to revamp the party's Punjab unit and present a united face ahead of state Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Sources said the party leadership is trying to work out a position for Sidhu in the revamped party or state government, but he is adamant about not working with CM Singh.
    Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from the state for their views on the political situation and steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.
    Sidhu had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019. Earlier in June, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit. On June 22, Singh appeared before the panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi. AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal are members of the panel.
    With inputs from PTI
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Today in history: A look at key events that took place on June 30

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Coal India146.85 2.35 1.63
    Divis Labs4,413.00 56.85 1.31
    Infosys1,580.20 17.15 1.10
    Reliance2,110.25 22.45 1.08
    Bajaj Auto4,161.00 36.35 0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Reliance2,110.25 23.05 1.10
    Infosys1,580.65 18.05 1.16
    Bajaj Auto4,160.00 35.35 0.86
    Maruti Suzuki7,542.75 58.10 0.78
    Nestle17,700.00 121.30 0.69
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Coal India146.85 2.35 1.63
    Divis Labs4,413.00 56.85 1.31
    Infosys1,580.20 17.15 1.10
    Reliance2,110.25 22.45 1.08
    Bajaj Auto4,161.00 36.35 0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Reliance2,110.25 23.05 1.10
    Infosys1,580.65 18.05 1.16
    Bajaj Auto4,160.00 35.35 0.86
    Maruti Suzuki7,542.75 58.10 0.78
    Nestle17,700.00 121.30 0.69

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.40000.18000.24
    Euro-Rupee88.46900.10100.11
    Pound-Rupee102.93200.15200.15
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67330.00210.31
    View More