Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi after Rahul Gandhi's 'no meet' claim

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and is believed to have discussed his role in the likely revamp in the party's state unit. The meeting comes a day after Sidhu was slated to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi but the latter denied that there was any scheduled meeting with him.

Sidhu shared a picture on Twitter of his "long meeting" with Vadra.

Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021

Sidhu is at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and has gone public against him. The Congress leadership is trying to revamp the party's Punjab unit and present a united face ahead of state Assembly elections scheduled early next year. Sources said the party leadership is trying to work out a position for Sidhu in the revamped party or state government, but he is adamant about not working with CM Singh.

Gandhi has been meeting party leaders from the state for their views on the political situation and steps needed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Sidhu had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was divested of the local bodies portfolio in 2019. Earlier in June, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit. On June 22, Singh appeared before the panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi. AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal are members of the panel.

With inputs from PTI