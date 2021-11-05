Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief months ahead of 2022 polls

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday announced that he has withdrawn his resignation as the president of the Punjab Congress Committee, nearly a month after stepping down from the post.

Sidhu, however, said he will assume charge the day Punjab will get a new advocate general. His statement comes against the backdrop of him expressing his reservations over the appointment of senior advocate A P S Deol to the state post.

Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who headed the state police six years ago during the incidents of sacrilege and police firing on protesters.

However, earlier this month, party MLAs said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu, who have not been on the same page over certain appointments, have said they will work with each other and fight the upcoming polls together. The two met during a meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders on November 2 evening to discuss strategy for the elections.

The meeting was held on a day former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced the name of his own political party. Senior Congress leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present in the meeting where the party sought to show that there were no differences between Channi and Sidhu and the party will fight the polls unitedly.

Sidhu’s announcement comes days after former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced his exit from the party and formed a new political party Punjab Lok Congress, months before the state goes to polls in 2022.

When Sidhu had resigned from his post in September, the former CM had taken to Twitter to take a dig at the Congress leader. "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," he wrote on the microblogging site. Singh had quit as the Punjab Chief Minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.