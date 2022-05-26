Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief who was recently sentenced to a year in prison, will work as a clerk at the Patiala Central jail, where he will serve his term.

Sidhu, prisoner number 1,37,683 and lodged in Barrack No. 10, was sentenced to a one-year jail term in a 1988 road-rage case, has been assigned the job of 'Assistant' for clerical work inside the Patiala Central Jail.

Sidhu started clerical work on May 24. He will be working in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm, a media report said.

The cricketer-turned-politician will be trained for three months without pay. From the fourth month, he will be paid Rs 40 daily which will be credited into his account, the report added.

Sidhu's counsel HPS Verma said Sidhu has also sought a special diet in jail. He said a board of doctors will carry out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.

According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, refined flour and some other food items. "He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk, and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma had said.

The court approved a seven-meal diet chart suggested by a panel of doctors on Tuesday.

The apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)