Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress president; Captain Singh tweets 'I told you so'

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the president of the Punjab unit of Congress. The resignation came following a rift with new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his cabinet.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

On September 26, a few hours before the first cabinet expansion of the Channi-led Punjab government, a section of state Congress leaders wrote to Sidhu demanding that tainted former minister Rana Gurjit Singh should not be included. The leaders also demanded that the cabinet berth may instead be filled up by giving representation to a clean Dalit leader. A copy of the letter was also sent to Channi.

Rana Gurjit Singh, after facing flak from the Opposition over allegations of impropriety in the auction of sand mining contracts, had to resign from the previous Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. At that time, he had held Irrigation and Power portfolios.

Former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Sidhu tweeting, "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

On the other hand, Channi denied having any information on Sidhu's resignation as said he has full faith and confidence in the former state party chief.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

Earlier this month, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab , and Channi was appointed to the top post.

