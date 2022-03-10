Navelim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Navelim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winner, losers, vote margin

Navelim is an assembly constituency in the South Goa district. The legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Navelim was won by Luizinho Faleiro of the INC. He defeated independent candidate Avertano Furtado.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by Avertano Furtado. In the 2017 assembly polls, Luizinho Faleiro garnered 8183 votes, securing 38.33 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2478 votes.