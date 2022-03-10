Nautanwa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nautanwa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nautanwa is an assembly constituency in the Maharajganj district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Nautanwa legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nautanwa was won by Aman Mani Tripathi of the IND.

He defeated SP's Kunwar Kaushal Kishore Singh (Munna Singh). Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Kaushal Kishor.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Aman Mani Tripathi garnered 79666 votes, securing 37.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32256 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.01 percent.