Naugawan Sadat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Naugawan Sadat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Naugawan Sadat is an assembly constituency in the Amroha district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Naugawan Sadat legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Naugawan Sadat was won by Chetan Chauhan of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Javed Abbas.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ashfaq Ali Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chetan Chauhan garnered 97030 votes, securing 41.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20648 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.82 percent.

The total number of voters in the Naugawan Sadat constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

Naugawan Sadat constituency has a literacy level of an average literacy rate of 84 percent, higher than the national average of 59.5 percent, while the male literacy is 91 percent, and the female literacy is 51 percent, according to the Census 2011.