PM Modi attends National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, to inaugurate various projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning participated in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh' Rewa district along with the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed in India on April 24 every year to mark the constitutional amendment that created the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in India. The PRIs are the third tier of governance in India, after the central and state governments, and are responsible for local level governance in rural areas. The day marks the establishment of the first Panchayati Raj system in India on April 24, 1993.

#WATCH| Rewa, MP: PM Modi participates in the celebrations of National Panchayati Raj Day, attends exhibition along with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/8zx4FqPqCK — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the of redevelopment the of Gwalior railway station. He would also be dedicating various railway projects worth around Rws 2,300 crore — including the doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion and electrification projects along with 100 percent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will also address functionaries and representatives of the Panchayati Raj intitutions as well as gram sabhas across the country today.

He will perform a virtual 'griha pravesh' for the 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a function in Rewa district.

He will also inaugurate various projects under the Jal Jeevan mission worth Rs 7,853 crore, which would benefit nearly 9.5 lakh families from 4,036 villages.

PM Modi will also attend an exhibition that showcases the development of various departments at the main venue.

Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel, Union minister for rural development and Ppnchayati raj Giriraj Singh and Union minister of state for steel and rural development Faggan Singh Kulaste would also present on the occasion.

Modi will also inaugurate the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM (government e-marketplace) portal for public procurement at the panchayat level.

The e-GramSwaraj-GeM integration aims at enabling panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM leveraging the e-GramSwaraj platform.

He will also launch the 'Joint Steps towards Development' campaign with the aim of increasing people's participation in ensuring full benefits of government schemes.

The campaign, centered on inclusive development, will focus on extending benefits of various schemes to the last mile, the release said.

Modi will also hand over around 35 lakh Swamitva property cards to beneficiaries. With the handing over of these cards, about 1.25 crore property cards will be distributed under the Swamitva Yojana in the country.

The PM also will lay the foundation of the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag-off three trains, the release said.

With inputs from PTI

