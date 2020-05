Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, announced a list of reforms in the pipeline for the unorganized workers. In a press conference announcing the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus, she said that workers' welfare is on our top agenda.

'We want to make the right to minimum wage universal,' she said, adding that right now minimum wage covers only about 30 percent of the workforce.

The government also wants to bring gig economy workers under social security net, she added and is looking to re-skilling of retrenched workers.

She further said that the government wants to remove regional disparity in regional wage and is working towards a 'national floor wage' concept.

The government is also looking at making it mandatory to have ESIC coverage for employees in hazardous industries, the FM stated.

44 labour acts have been compressed with extensive discussions and consultation into 4 codes, the FM informed in the press conference.

Talking about women laborers, she said that all occupations should be open for women with night working rights with safeguards.