By CNBCTV18.com

Mini National Herald case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian office in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case. The ED's move came as a big blow to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and leader party Rahul Gandhi who are accused in the money laundering case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the National Herald case and said the party would not be intimidated by the Narendra Modi government. He dared the central government, saying, "We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want to."

"You are talking about National Herald, it's an intimidation attempt. They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure...We won't be intimidated," Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Congress MPs raised the issue of misuse of central agencies like the ED and the sealing of the office of Young Indian in both the Houses of the Parliament. An uproar was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of "misuse of agencies and attempts made by the government to suppress the Opposition."

Young Indian office sealed

The ED reportedly said it had temporarily sealed the office space of Young Indian company on the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald in Delhi. The rest of the National Herald office was open for use, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Officials said the ED team had emailed the summons to the principal officer/in-charge of YI — senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge — seeking his attendance to open the cabins for it to carry out raids, but they have not received any response so far. As and when the authorised person (for YI) presents themselves for concluding the search, the seal will be lifted, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

The National Herald case

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. The newspaper office is registered in the name of AJL.

The National Herald case pertains to the allegation of money laundering against Congress. It was registered about nine months ago after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe carried out based on a private criminal complaint filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

It was alleged that the assets of AJL, which published the National Herald newspaper, were fraudulently acquired and transferred to Young Indian. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi owned 38 percent shares each in Young Indian. Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with Young Indianpaying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress said it gave a Rs 90 crore loan to an ailing AJL between 2001-02 and 2010-11 and later, in 2011, the shares of AJL were allotted to Young Indian. This debt was converted into equity, and the loan was extinguished in the books of the AJL, news agency PTI reported.

The ED claims these transactions attract anti-money laundering charges as a complex web of transactions and routing of funds were undertaken by the party and its leaders to acquire AJL's assets worth multiple crores of rupees.

Who said what

Congress leaders have hit out at the Centre over the ED's move to seal Young Indian office, alleging "political vendetta".

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said: "The only sole object of this exercise (ED sealing Young Indian Office) is humiliation, insult and intimidation at one level and diversion, digression and sensationalism at the other."

Congress is under siege, said Jairam Ramesh while saying that Delhi police surrounded Congress headquarters and Sonia Gandhi's residence.

"Loot of public money", reacted BJP's Amit Malviya.

Congress's nationwide protest on August 5

Congress is scheduled to observe a massive nationwide protest on August 5 on price rise and unemployment. In Delhi, party MPs will likely hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over several issues; CWC members and senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" that day. However, the party has been denied permission to hold the protest.

Ajay Maken said, "Today, we received a letter from DCP that we can't protest on August 5, and AICC was turned into a police cantonment. The government may suppress us as much as they want, but we'll protest against inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items and go ahead with our schedule even if jailed."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh said the Centre decided to take such action against the Congres in retaliation to the party's efforts to raise voices against inflation and GST inside and outside Parliament.

"We raised voice against GST, unemployment, inflation inside and outside Parliament...This happened ahead of our protest...But we will carry out that protest against economic policies of the Modi government, GST, Agnipath scheme and other policies", Ramesh said.