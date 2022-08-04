Mini
National Herald case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Young Indian office in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case. The ED's move came as a big blow to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and leader party Rahul Gandhi who are accused in the money laundering case.
सच्चाई को बैरिकेड नहीं किया जा सकता।कर लें जो करना है, मैं प्रधानमंत्री से नहीं डरता, मैं हमेशा देश हित में काम करता रहूंगा।सुन लो और समझ लो! pic.twitter.com/akqfS8AYaS— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: "I am not at all scared of Modi. They can put up more barricades. Truth can't be barricaded..," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after reaching the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/dsJBCQKQ2C— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022
This morning at 11:15 am, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, did not allow the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to have his say. This is the Modi brand of ‘democracy’ at work!— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2022
Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious… pic.twitter.com/UrZCNigNHy— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 3, 2022
ED seals YIL office inside National Herald House in connection with the money laundering case.Did you know, under the UPA, AJL, since 2011, received 87 lakhs per month as rent (60 lakhs from MEA and 26 lakhs from TCS), for using NHH as passport office?Loot 💰 of public money!— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 3, 2022